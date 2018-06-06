 »   »   »  After His Break-Up With Elli AvRam, Cricketer Hardik Pandya Now Dating Hottie Esha Gupta?

Related Articles
- RED HOT! Elli AvRam's Sizzling Pictures Raise The Temperatures To a Whole New Level
- Is Hardik Pandya Cheating On Elli Avram? The Cricketer Spotted Flirting With Urvashi Rautela!
- Elli Avram: My Hindi Was Terrible When I Debuted In Bollywood!
- Elli Avram FINALLY Opens Up About Her Relationship With Hardik Pandya! Read Details
- Bikini Diaries! Elli Avram Holidays In Sri Lanka & Chills By The Beach! Pics
- Wish To Do Hardcore Action Movie: Elli Avram
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Elli Avram To Participate In The Show?
- HEARD THIS? Elli Avram To Play A Sex Worker In Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Naam Shabana
- Hold Your Breath! These Bikini Pictures Of Salman Khan's Friend Elli Avram Are Too Hot To Handle!
- PICS: Mouni Roy & Elli Avram Look Gorgeous At IIFA 2016 Press Conference
- Salman Khan Horses Around With Elli Avram & Its Amazing!
- Such A Beauty! Mesmerising Pictures Of Elli Avram, Who Reminds Salman Khan Of Katrina Kaif
Cricketer Hardik Pandya's love life has been discussed a lot in recent times. Apparently after his split with rumored girlfriend Elli AvRam, the cricketer has found solace in the arms of yet another Bollywood hottie who grabbed headlines for her bold photoshoot last year.
We are talking about 'Baadshaho' actress Esha Gupta who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Hardik Pandya. Buzz is that the cricketer grew close to Esha when his equation with Elli hit the rocks. Scroll down to read more-
The Reason For Hardik-Elli's Break-Up
A source told DNA, "Elli wanted a commitment, while Hardik was looking for something casual. This led to a lot of arguments between them and they called it quits."
Hardik's New Love Interest
It is said that Hardik grew closer to Esha Gupta during this time and what started as a mere chat and now ended up with the duo dating each other.
The Two Hit It Off Immediately
The leading daily further quoted a source as saying, "They met at a party and hit it off immediately. The duo started chatting up, exchanged numbers and before we knew, they were an item."
Being Discreet
The source further added, "Right now, both of them are hush-hush about their budding romance. They want to see how things turn out."
They Are Getting To Know Each Other Well
"They make their lunch and dinner plans secretively and want to avoid the public glare. Currently, they are in the phase where they are getting to know each other," the source further added.
Well folks, we wonder how Elli would react to Hardik's budding friendship with Esha. Meanwhile, we won't be surprised if we get to hear some wedding bells ringing soon.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.