 »   »   »  After His Break-Up With Elli AvRam, Cricketer Hardik Pandya Now Dating Hottie Esha Gupta?

The Reason For Hardik-Elli's Break-Up

A source told DNA, "Elli wanted a commitment, while Hardik was looking for something casual. This led to a lot of arguments between them and they called it quits."

Hardik's New Love Interest

It is said that Hardik grew closer to Esha Gupta during this time and what started as a mere chat and now ended up with the duo dating each other.

The Two Hit It Off Immediately

The leading daily further quoted a source as saying, "They met at a party and hit it off immediately. The duo started chatting up, exchanged numbers and before we knew, they were an item."

Being Discreet

The source further added, "Right now, both of them are hush-hush about their budding romance. They want to see how things turn out."

They Are Getting To Know Each Other Well

"They make their lunch and dinner plans secretively and want to avoid the public glare. Currently, they are in the phase where they are getting to know each other," the source further added.