 »   »   »  After Working With Ranveer Singh In Simmba, Rohit Shetty To Work With Akshay Kumar In His Next?

    Ranveer Singh is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Simmba alongside debutante Sara Ali Khan and right after the wrapup, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle posting an emotional video from the movie tagging Rohit Shetty as, "Bhai is Bhai, love you." It's true that whoever works with Rohit Shetty always leaves with fond memories and a friendship that lasts forever. Also, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram as well praising Ranveer Singh and said,

    "Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft."

    Akshay Kumar Rohit Shetty

    It is now reported that Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar will come together for a movie and it'll go on the floors by mid-2019. Akshay has already given the dates to Rohit but had kept him on hold previously as he wanted to do Hera Pheri 3 and the sequel got delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

    On the work front, Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie 2.0 which also stars superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 29, 2018 and is made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 Crores and is directed by Shankar.

    Apart from 2.0, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Housefull 4 and Kesari, which is schduled to hit the theatres in 2019 and the good news is that Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will come together for a movie which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. It's a busy schedule for Akshay Kumar and we're eager to see him in a Rohit Shetty movie.

