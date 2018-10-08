 »   »   »  More Trouble For Kangana Ranaut! Swati Semwal To Quit The Movie After Sonu Sood?

Sonu Sood was the first to throw his hat and walk away from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, stating he didn't like Kangana Ranaut's high-handedness and bullying on the sets. He stated that the actress had showdowns with the actors and crew members on the sets. However, Kangana shot back by saying that Sonu Sood was insecure to work under a woman director; hence, he walked away. Sonu refuted her claims by saying that he's worked under Farah Khan in Happy New Year and has no problems with a woman director and further stated that Kangana's attitude is the sole cause for him to walk away from Manikarnika.

It now looks like the movie is in further trouble as actress Swati Semwal has been called once again by the producers to reshoot her scenes under Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut and the actress is in two minds whether to go for it or not. "There were three reasons for me to do the film. One was Kamal Jain, the second was Sonu Sood and the third was director Krrish whose work I have been following for a really long time. Two reasons out of the three are out," she said to Pinkvilla. When asked if she's considering to reshoot as asked by the producers, she said, "I really don't know about it right now."



I Took Up The Movie Due To Producer Kamal Jain! When further pressed if the producer has given her the dates for the reshoot, she said, "He hasn't called me. But I did the film because Kamal Jain insisted on me being part of the film and the contract was signed in my office."

When Asked If She Knows More About The Kangana Vs Sonu Feud "I have been reading about it but one does not really know what happened on the sets. Both the actors are good in their own way. Who knows who is right or wrong?"

Sonu Sood Not Liking To Work Under A Woman Director Is False! Swati Semwal rubbished Kangana's claims that Sonu Sood didn't like to work under a woman director and said, "But for anyone to say that Sonu did not want to be directed by a woman is not true as he has been directed by Farah Khan in the past. I am also a female director and there is no issue at all these days. Most of them are happy that women are turning directors. That is my personal experience," she summed it up to Pinkvilla.

Will Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Release On The Scheduled Date? Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika was scheduled to hit the theatres on Republic Day 2019 and going by how the actors are fleeing from the movie, we hope that there won't be any postponement in the date of the movie's release.



