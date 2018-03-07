 »   »   » Most DIFFICULT Time! After Sridevi's Demise, Janhvi & Khushi Trying To Accept The Hard Reality

Life Is Slowly Returning To Normalcy

A source informed, ''The entire family is now coming to terms with the loss they have suffered in their lives lately. The void that Sridevi left cannot be filled, but life is slowly returning to normalcy in the Kapoor residence.''

The Daughters Have Accepted The Hard Reality

''With all the support of family and friends, the daughters have accepted the harsh reality they have been faced with. Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi have taken time off to recover and heal from the pain of the loss.''

I Still Feel Your Love: Janhvi To Sridevi

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor paid a heartbreaking tribute to her mother in an open letter. Janhvi wrote, ''There's a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I'll have to learn how to live with. Even with all the emptiness, I still feel your love... Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. 'You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That's why he took you back. But at least we had you.'''

I Love You, My Everything

'''My friends always said I'm perpetually happy, and now I realise it was because of you. 'I didn't have to rely on anyone or anything because the only person I ever needed was you. You are part of my soul. My best friend. My reason for everything. 'The imprint you left on us is so strong, it might nust be enough to keep us going, but never enough to be fully whole. I love you, my everything.'''

To Our Daughters, She Was Everything: Boney

Boney Kapoor too opened up about losing a friend, wife and the mother of his two daughters in an open letter, "To the world, she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to my girls, my partner... To our daughters, she was everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran."

My Only Concern Is To Protect Janhvi & Khushi

''The curtains never come down on an actor's life, because they shine of the silver screen forever. My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri.''

Our Lives Will Never Be The Same Again

''She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure. Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again.''