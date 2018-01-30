 »   »   » Khan Has A NEW ENEMY! After Vivek Oberoi & Ranbir Kapoor, Salman FIGHTS With This Famous Celebrity

They Are No Longer Friends

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan, who partnered over three big films Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight, are no longer friends.''

Salman & Kabir's Fight

According to a close friend of Salman, the superstar isn't on talking terms with Kabir anymore.

Their Heated Arguments

"The differences between them have been brewing for some time now. Tubelight was the end of their friendship. Salman and Kabir had heated arguments over how the film and its characters needed to be treated.''

Entire Unit Saw Their Ugly Discussions

''There were stand-offs in full view of the entire unit, where Kabir would not give in to Salman Khan's suggestions.''

Kabir Khan Tried To Hide It

''Stories of the differences filtered back to Mumbai from Ladakh, where they shot for Tubelight. Kabir tried to laugh off the stories of their differences.''

But..

''When Ali Abbas Zafar was signed to direct the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger instead of Kabir, it became evident that something was seriously amiss between them.''

Ali Is More Open To Suggestions Than Kabir

"We can comfortably assume that Ali Abbas now occupies the place in Salman's professional and personal range that Kabir occupied earlier. Ali is more open to Salman's suggestions than Kabir was.''

Bharat Is A Smash Success

''Ali and Salman have worked on two blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. And if their third film together, Bharat, is a smash success, Ali Zafar would be one-up on Kabir, since his last film with Salman, Tubelight, didn't work."

Kabir Tried To Talk But Salman Is In No Mood To Work With Him

Apparently, Kabir has approached Salman for a fourth film. But Salman has shown no interest. So, while Salman now favours Ali Abbas, Kabir Khan is working on his cricket film with Ranveer Singh.