 »   »   » Is Abhishek Bachchan PISSED? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Acts PRICEY & STRANGE; Rejects Film With Hubby

Coming Back To Ash-Abhi’s Film..

Reveals a source to DNA, "Abhi-Ash were in talks for a film with Shailesh R Singh. While Abhi was already on board, discussions were on with Ash and her team for the same."

Abhi-Aish Was last Seen Together In Raavan

"The real-life couple would've reunited on screen after eight long years. But the movie has supposedly been put on the back burner. In fact, the project has been pushed ahead indefinitely."

Aishwarya Acts Choosy

The source further added, "Ash is choosy about her projects. She had some issues with the script and wanted a few changes, which had not happened."

Abhi-Aish Signed Another Films

"Meanwhile, she signed another film (the remake of ‘Raat Aur Din'). Abhishek also took up a few movies."

‘Budget Issue’

"Since the whole idea was to get Abhi and Ash together on screen, once she backed out, he too found the whole thing pointless. There were budget issues as well."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Was Seen Slaying In Australia..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a Gauri & Nainika Bridal Couture'18 black lace and silk gown for a event in Sydney and she looked helluva hawt!

Aishwarya On #MeToo

Aishwarya, who's also considered as one of the most powerful women of India, spoke about the expected positive impact of viral hashtag #MeToo in Australia.

Aishwarya Supports #MeToo

"It has brought out a lot of conversation and sharing', Aishwarya told the The Sunday Telegraph, while talking about the hashtag #MeToo and added, "The good thing is that people are talking. I don't think this needs to restrict itself to one part of the world."

'She's A Beauty With Brain'

She further added, "If a woman feels compromised and she feels the need to share an experience that has completely challenged her sense of being, it is amazing that she comes out, speaks forth about it, and takes the people to task.

This idea does not limit itself to show business or the film industry. It is people discussing it from all walks of life."