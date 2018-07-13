 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Priyanka Chopra In No Mood To PATCH UP; Their Latest Move Hints So!

Related Articles
From the time, women step into the world of showbiz, they have been pitted against each other on the grounds of superficial and sometimes personal matters. The gossip-vine is abuzz with strong whispers that the rivalry between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra is not going to stop anytime soon.
The oldest competitors who started off their career in a similar manner post receiving the title of Miss World have found another medium to compete. Want to know more about it? For that, you need to check out the above slides:
Aishwarya vs Priyanka
After spreading their magic on International grounds, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra have returned to Bollywood. While Aishwarya is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Fanney Khan', PeeCee is gearing up for 'Bharat' where she will be seen opposite Salman Khan.
Catfight Spills On Social Media Too?
Now, with Aishwarya joining the social media, competition between the divas has increased. With the former's growing followers, it's become a point of concern for the latter to hold her grounds.
Did Priyanka Refuse To Work With Abhishek?
Earlier, Priyanka had replaced Aishwarya in 'Bluffmaster' and now Abhishek Bachchan backed out of Shonali Bose' film because of Aishwarya, suggested the grapevine.
Sensational!
Rumours suggest that he was to star opposite Priyanka in the film. But, because of the catfight between his dear wifey and his former co-star, he had to leave the project and Farhan Akhtar stepped into his shoes.
However Aishwarya's Team Had Denied All These Reports
After reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refraining Abhishek from taking up Shonali Bose's next starting doing the rounds in media, Aishwarya's team issued an official statement denying these reports.