 »   »   »  PAY CUT: Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Be Upset? Asked To Take Lesser Remuneration For Fanne Khan

Uh Oh..

An insider revealed to DNA, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has apparently been requested to take a pay cut. This after most of the movie has been shot and only two songs and a few key scenes are yet to be filmed.



Wonder if Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are agreeing to a smaller cheque than what they signed up for."







Will Aishwarya Be Miffed?

We wonder if the latest development will irk Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or she will let the signed amount go for the sake of the movie.



Earlier Fanne Khan was scheduled to clash with Salman Khan starrer Race 3. But owing to the constant delay in the shoooting schedule, the film's release got postponed!







Here's When Fanne Khan Is Releasing!

Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures' Fanne Khan is slated to release on August 3, 2018. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal.



Plot Of Fanne Khan

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanne Khan is a story about a father (played by Anil Kapoor) who wishes to fulfil the dream of his son who is an aspirational singer.



Aishwarya & Rajkummar's Role

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Whereas, Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.



Fans are quite keen to watch the never-seen-before chemistry of Aishwarya & Rajkummar Rao.





