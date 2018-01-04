 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Asked For A FAT PAY CHEQUE For Raat Aur Din Remake; Here's What Happened Next

2018 will be an exciting year for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans as after a gap of one year, the actress will finally be seen on silver screen during Eid in Fanney Khan.

If you're keeping a constant tab on Aishwarya's work front, you must be well aware of the fact that actress has already signed her next film i.e., remake of Nargis Dutt's iconic film, Raat Aur Din and now we hear, the actress has asked for a very fat cheque for the film.

Wondering how much and how the producer Prerna Arora reacted? Keep reading!