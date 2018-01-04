 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Asked For A FAT PAY CHEQUE For Raat Aur Din Remake; Here's What Happened Next

2018 will be an exciting year for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans as after a gap of one year, the actress will finally be seen on silver screen during Eid in Fanney Khan.
If you're keeping a constant tab on Aishwarya's work front, you must be well aware of the fact that actress has already signed her next film i.e., remake of Nargis Dutt's iconic film, Raat Aur Din and now we hear, the actress has asked for a very fat cheque for the film.
Wondering how much and how the producer Prerna Arora reacted? Keep reading!
Here’s Why She Asked For A Fat Cheque
As reported by Mid-Day, "Since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a double role, the film (Raat Aur Din) will require extensive preparation."
Here’s How Producers Reacted To Her Demand..
"It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation."
Aishwarya To Kick-start The Shoot Soon
"The makers have discussed the tribute film with Sanjay. Since Aishwarya has wrapped up her parts for Fanney Khan, she will start prepping for the film soon."
Prerna Arora Feels Aishwarya’s Demand Is Justified
"Though trade insiders are squirming at the possibility of a 44-year-old female actor walking home with a fat pay cheque, producer Prernaa Arora believes that Ash is putting a lot at stake for her film, and the fee is warranted."
Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Is In The Headline For Locking Horns With Salman Khan
Fanney Khan' and 'Race 3' are scheduled to be released on June 15 this year on Eid. Recently, when Prerna was asked about the clash and if Aishwarya is bothered about the box-office clash, she said, "Aishwarya is fine with the release date. It is not a concern for her."
Prerna Says Clash Was Not ‘Intentional’
While mentioning that the clash was not intentional, Prerna said, "His (Salman's) is a big film, while ours is a small, sweet movie. I think we will get theatres. Right now, the problem is that we are not getting theatres. We are not getting a solo release for all our films," she added.