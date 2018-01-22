 »   »   » BACHCHANS' FAMILY FIGHT? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Doesn't Want To Celebrate Abhishek's B'day In India

They Are Going To Sydney

As per Pinkvilla, ''Abhishek Bachchan will enjoy some family time away from B-Town and will celebrate AB Jr's birthday in Sydney.''

It Will Be A Dual Celebrations For Abhishek & Aishwarya

''They will also raise another toast as Aishwarya was awarded the prestigious First Ladies award by the honorable President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, so it's a dual celebration for the couple.''

Amitabh & Jaya Are Proud Of Her

''The Bachchan clan is extremely proud of the fact that their beautiful bahu is one of the awardees. Though Aishwarya was unwell she made it a point to attend as it is a huge honor being felicitated by the President of India and be a part of such elite and powerhouse women."

Coming Back To Abhishek's Birthday Plans

Says a source, "Aishwarya has a brand event in Sydney and Abhishek and Aaradhya decided to accompany her. They will be staying back to celebrate his birthday after the event and then return to Mumbai.''

They Will Come Back On 7th

''They fly to Sydney on February 1, reach on 2nd and the event is on the 3rd. They will stay back a couple of days after that after bringing in Abhishek's birthday on February 5th and return on the 7th.''

Aishwarya Wants To Show Sydney To Aaradhya

''Ash had first visited Sydney last year solo, for a brand event and loved the city. She wants to show it around to Abhishek and Aaradhya."

But Last Year Abhishek Celebrated His Birthday With The Entire Family

There were reports that AB Jr wanted to celebrate his birthday with Ash and Aaradhya because the actress didn't get along with his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Last year, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya and their daughter Shweta had celebrated Abhishek's birthday in Maldives.

Aishwarya Is Very Close To Shweta

A source informed, "This holiday has got nothing to do with his family as Ash is very close to her sister-in-law. Also, these brand events are planned way in advance and not last-minute. It was a mutual call taken by both.''

Reason Why The Couple Is Going To Sydney

''Abhishek will begin shooting after a gap of almost two years for Aanand L Rai's Manmarziyan and Aishwarya will get busy while shooting the songs for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Fanne Khan.''

They Want To Spend Time Together

''So both wanted to spend some time together, along with Aaradhya, before life becomes hectic for both again."