 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film In Big Trouble; Read Shocking Details About Fanne Khan

Fanney Khan will be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's third project with Anil Kapoor. They have previously worked in Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. But as per reports, the movie is in big trouble because of the non-payment of dues. A report in Mid-Day stated that the crew is refusing to shoot the final two songs and other pending work of the film now.

A crew member, on condition of anonymity, revealed that he hasn't been paid for his services on the film so far, "The freelancers associated with the project have a contract with KriArj Entertainment. We were told that the payments would come in by early March but haven't received a penny.''



We Have Given An Ultimatum ''So, we've decided not to start work on the next schedule till we get paid. We have given an ultimatum to the producers to clear the dues by April 15."

What The Co-producer Of The Film Revealed? Rajiv Tandon of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures (ROMP), co-producers of the film, said, "I am personally looking into payments and there isn't any delay from our end."

He Says The Reason For The Delay Is "We were working towards getting a particular choreographer on board. That took a while. The shoot is lined up for April 24 to May 7."

The Release Date Has Been Pushed Confirming that Fanne Khan's release has been pushed to July 13, he said, "There were other bigger films coming on June 15. It didn't make sense to clash."

For The Uninitiated Fanne Khan is the fourth film co-produced by KriArj Entertainment which is in financial trouble. Very recently John Abraham terminated his collaboration with KriArj and announced a new date for his next film Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran.



John Abraham too accused KriArj of defaulting on payments that led to delays in the movie's release. The actor had also issued a statement, which read, ''Aafter Prernaa's repeated delays in making payments by stopping cheque payments and giving wrong bank transfer details (UTR numbers) at every stage and refusal to pay the last tranches of payment, which were critical for completing the post production work of the film, John followed the due process as laid down by law.



''He first gave a legal notice to cure the breach and after Prernaa's failure to cure the breaches, John terminated the agreement with Prernaa in order to save his film.''