 »   »   » Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Giving Sleepless Nights To Prernaa Arora? Rejects Film With Shahid Kapoor?

Prernaa Arora, who became popular for producing films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pari and Rustom is in the headlines yet again, but for all the wrong reasons. Firstly, the lady was dragged into controversies, owing to her legal spat with Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and same thing happened with John Abraham over Parmanu.
Recently, we came across rumours that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanne Khan is also in big trouble owing to Prernaa Arora as the crew of the film has refused to shoot for the left portions of the film citing reasons like delay in payments.
Buzz mills were also churning out the rumours owing to series of controversies, Aishwarya Rai bachchan is quite unhappy with Prernaa Arora and has walked out of the other two upcoming film projects. But an insider dismisses such rumours and spills the truth!
Is Aishwarya Really Unhappy?
"There are no dues. The film is nearly complete. We just need to shoot a song, which awaits the dates of a choreographer. Where are these reports coming from?
There are also wild conjectures about Aishwarya being unhappy with the progress of Fanne Khan.Completely false." SKJ Bollywood News quoted a source as saying.
Aishwarya Is All Excited For Fanne Khan
The source also added that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 'extremely gung-ho' about the film and the character in Fanne Khan, which revolves around the sensitive topic 'body-shaming'.
Has She Walked Out Of Shahid's Film?
The insider also quashed the rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking out of the film Woh Kaun Thi and said, "Discussions on Aishwarya's looks and songs for Woh Kaun Thi have already started."
Prernaa Arora Breaks Silence On All The Controversies Going Around Her
"We are doing just fine, in spite of laughable efforts to bring us down with planted stories of our imagined setbacks and vicious attacks by money-minded marauders masquerading as movie makers. When a woman sets her mind to her job, nothing can put her down."
For The Uninitiated..
A crew member, on condition of anonymity, revealed that he hasn't been paid for his services on the film so far, "The freelancers associated with the project have a contract with KriArj Entertainment. We were told that the payments would come in by early March but haven't received a penny.''
We Have Given An Ultimatum
''So, we've decided not to start work on the next schedule till we get paid. We have given an ultimatum to the producers to clear the dues by April 15."
The Production Team Denies Any Payment Due
Rajiv Tandon of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures (ROMP), co-producers of the film, said, "I am personally looking into payments and there isn't any delay from our end."
"We were working towards getting a particular choreographer on board. That took a while. The shoot is lined up for April 24 to May 7."
No More Clashing With Race 3
Confirming that Fanne Khan's release has been pushed to July 13, he said, "There were other bigger films coming on June 15. It didn't make sense to clash."
