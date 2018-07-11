 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got Very Less Screen Time In Fanney Khan! Then Why Did She Sign The Film?

Related Articles
We can't be wrong to say that if Fanney Khan is grabbing all the limelight, then the reason is only and only - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Fans are going gaga over her glamorous avatar in the film and eager to watch what she will bring to the table through Fanney Khan as she's playing a rockstar. But Aishwarya's maniacs will disappointed to learn that she doesn't have much screen time in Fanney Khan. Dig into all the details here!
Only A Special Appearance?
DNA quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a short but interesting role in the movie. She's barely in it for around 15-20 minutes, so it's a special appearance."
Details About Aishwarya's Screen Time
The source further added, "She shot for around 12-13 days with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Two songs - a dance number and a love track - have been filmed on her."
Why Aish Gave Nod To Film Despite Having Lesser Screen Time?
"When Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and director Atul Manjrekar narrated the script to her, she was drawn to it because of the theme of fat shaming, which she feels, needs to be addressed," says the source.
When Aishwarya Herself Talked About Her Role In Fanney Khan
While talking to a leading daily, Aishwarya had said, "I'm doing Fanney Khan because I like the larger idea. There's a girl who looks up to this pop star, who is played by me.
But sometimes, when we idolise someone, we forget that they, too, are real people. We shouldn't judge them for their appearance. It's frivolous. It's important for me to come out and speak about such issues."
Aish Doesn't Give A Damn About The Screen Time
"I don't care if it's a character, a leading lady or a glamorous part. People forget I did Iruvar(1997) right at the beginning of my career. I played Shahrukh (Khan)'s sister in our first film together (Josh, 2000). I never had any issues."
While we understand that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signed the film for all the good reasons, we will indeed be little disappointed to see her on the silver screen only for 15-20 minutes. What's your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments section below!