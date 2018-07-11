 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got Very Less Screen Time In Fanney Khan! Then Why Did She Sign The Film?

Only A Special Appearance?

DNA quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a short but interesting role in the movie. She's barely in it for around 15-20 minutes, so it's a special appearance."



Details About Aishwarya's Screen Time

The source further added, "She shot for around 12-13 days with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Two songs - a dance number and a love track - have been filmed on her."



Why Aish Gave Nod To Film Despite Having Lesser Screen Time?

"When Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and director Atul Manjrekar narrated the script to her, she was drawn to it because of the theme of fat shaming, which she feels, needs to be addressed," says the source.



When Aishwarya Herself Talked About Her Role In Fanney Khan

While talking to a leading daily, Aishwarya had said, "I'm doing Fanney Khan because I like the larger idea. There's a girl who looks up to this pop star, who is played by me.



But sometimes, when we idolise someone, we forget that they, too, are real people. We shouldn't judge them for their appearance. It's frivolous. It's important for me to come out and speak about such issues."







Aish Doesn't Give A Damn About The Screen Time

"I don't care if it's a character, a leading lady or a glamorous part. People forget I did Iruvar(1997) right at the beginning of my career. I played Shahrukh (Khan)'s sister in our first film together (Josh, 2000). I never had any issues."

