 »   »   » Heroines Must Be JEALOUS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SNATCHES An AWESOME Role From This Young Actress!

Womb For Hire Subject

According to TOI, A film based on the subject of 'womb-for-hire' or 'surrogacy', Jasmine has become the talk of the town due to the casting reports of the leading lady.''



Parineeti's Name Was Also Considered

''A few names were doing rounds, however, now, according to the latest reports, it seems Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered for the role. Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra's name was also in the race.''



Aishwarya Liked The Project

The report further states that she even had a creative discussion with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, who supposedly "liked" the idea.



We Are Keen To Have Aishwarya

The writer of the movie told DNA, "Nothing has been finalised as yet, but we are very keen to have her in our film."



Aish's Character Will Be Very Quirky

''The character is very quirky. Having said that, I must add that it also deals with both social and emotional issues around the subject of surrogacy. We have been researching on surrogacy for nearly four years.''



It Will Be A Very Entertaining Film

‘'Films have been made on it in the past, but our story is based on the people we've met, including the surrogates and their families. It is not going to be preachy, but entertaining."



The Film Is Based On...

''The woman doesn't know about motherhood and what happens after that. You must've heard the saying that it is a child that gives birth to a mother, so the film is based on that thought. "

