Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Reason Why Priyanka Chopra Will Never Work With Abhishek Bachchan

    Audiences loved the amazing chemistry between Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in Bluff Master. The movie performed extremely well at the box office. But even after getting so much love, they worked together in just three movies. Ever wondered why? As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, it is because of Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    The report stated, ''Priyanka Chopra who is back to Bollywood and is considering director Shonali Bose's movie, has a history with actor Abhishek Bachchan. While Shonali wants to pair the two for her next, it seems slightly difficult no matter how hard the director tries.''

    Priyanka Had Replaced Aishwarya

    An undercurrent of hostility has been running between Abhishek and Priyanka since their Bluffmaster days. The female lead was to be played by Aishwarya Rai, but Priyanka replaced her.

    This Changed Abhishek's relationship With Priyanka

    As a result, the vibes between the two actresses affected Abhishek's rapport with the latter for all times to come. Though the two worked together in Dostana, but have otherwise been constantly refusing to do films with one another.''

    Priyanka Opted Out Of SLB's Movie Because Of Abhishek

    ''In a recent event, Priyanka opted out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production of a biopic on poet Sahir Ludhianvi when Bhansali insisted on Abhishek in the titular role.''

    Priyanka Wants To Remove Abhishek Bachchan From This Movie

    However, this time the ball is in Priyanka's court as this is a mother-daughter film and looks like Abhishek might have to leave, as the father's role is negotiable.

    It Was Reported...

    A source had informed a leading tabloid, "Shonali Bose met with Abhishek on the sets of Manmarziyan and shared the idea of making a movie on the life of Aisha Chaudhary. He liked it and she will be giving him the final narration soon.

    If he comes on board, Priyanka and he will play parents to the young protagonist casting for which is currently underway. Meanwhile, Shonali is working on the script and hopes to start shooting by the year-end."

    Those Who Have Come In Late

    Aisha was a motivational speaker who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the tender age of 13. She breathed her last on January 24, 2015, at the age of 18.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 16:24 [IST]
