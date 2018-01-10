 »   »   » NOT DONE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Very UPSET With The Makers Of Jasmine & She Has A Valid Reason!

There are rumours that after Fanne Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed a movie titled Jasmine. It was said that in the film, Aishwarya will be essaying the character of a surrogate mother.

But it seems that someone is really upset with all these stories as she is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read why the stunning actress is pissed off with the makers of Jasmine.



Here's Why Aish Is Unhappy As per a report in Mid-Day, ''Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is upset that the makers of the upcoming film, Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb, have been using her name to promote the film.''

She Has Not Read The Script Yet ''Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not yet had a script narration and is particular about announcements.''

Aish's Role... Speculations were rife that Aish has been approached for Jasmine, where the female protagonist will be essaying the character of a surrogate mother.

Based On A True Story ''The film is said to be based on a real-life story set in Gujarat.''

More Details Producer Shree Narayan Singh had told a daily, "It is inspired by a real-life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn't want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else.''

The Protagonist Will Get Attached To The Child ''After a point, she gets attached to the child and wants the child back."

When Prernaa Was Asked About The Casting Talking about the actress being approached for the film Prernaa, who is also the producer of Fanne Khan, had shared, "We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates."

On The Work Front Aishwarya is busy with Fanne Khan, in which she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 15, 2018.



After completing Fanne Khan, Aishwarya will next be starring in Nargis Dutt's Raat aur Din remake, for which the actress has demanded a hefty fee of Rs 10 crore.



Also Read: News About 300 Cuts In Padmavat Absolutely Untrue Says Prasoon Joshi