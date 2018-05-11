 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Debut GONE WRONG; Blasts Her Team As Fans Doubt Its Authenticity

Here's What Happened.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Aishwarya is upset with the way her social media debut happened. This is not what she expected. In 6 hours her profile has not even crossed 20,000 followers, which is very unlikely, given her popularity."

Fans Doubt Her Instagram Account's Authenticity

"She is also upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder about the authenticity of the profile."

PS: Neither Abhishek nor Amitabh Bachchan gave a shoutout to Aishwarya's Instagram account leaving her fans a bit doubtful whether it's her real account or not!

On A Related Note, Aishwarya Has Joined Deepika & Kangana

Deepika Padukone & Kangana Ranaut are already having a gala time in Cannes and today, Aishwarya has also arrived at the same.

Yesterday, Deepika & Kangana walked the red carpet, looking all stunning and tonight the duo will walk the red carpet yet again. Whereas, Aishwarya will walk the red carper for Cannes on May 12 & 13th.

Deepika's Look For The Day

A few minutes ago, Deepika Padukone sported a golden coloured gown and this was her third look from today. The actress is looking simply gorgeous and flawless!

Boss Lady!

Whereas, Kangana Ranaut looked bold and sexy with her 'I don't give a damn' kinda attitude!

Purple Love!

Who would have thought a purple suit would look this good until Deepika Padukone chose to show the world how to slay in purple.

Flawless Is The Word!

A close-up picture of Deepika Padukone. Deepika is representing L'oreal at Festival De Cannes and keeping her fans all hooked, while experimenting with her looks!