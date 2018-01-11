 »   »   » FAMILY SPAT GRABS EYEBALLS! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SKIPS Farah Khan's Bash Coz Of Shweta Bachchan?

The Bachchans are the most loved & reputed family of the B-town and no wonder why, every small or big news/rumours about them, interest their fans. Sadly, from the past few months, the news have not been in favour of them as we hear things are not smooth between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

In the last few months, there have been many awkward moments of Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan to justify their sour equation, and the latest one will just add fuel to the fire. It all happened when Aishwarya Rai skipped Farah's birthday bash.

Was Shweta Bachchan The Reason Behind Aishwarya's Absence? It was indeed strange that Abhishek Bachchan attended the birthday bash of Farah Khan sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as bothof them, share a great rapport with Farah. On the other side, Shweta's presence at the Farah Khan's birthday bash, suggested that her presence might be the reason behind Aishwarya's absence at the do. Shweta-Aishwarya's Awkward Moment Caught On Camera? Not so long ago, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan were spotted together at Anushka-Virat's reception, gossip-mongers couldn‘t stop discussing about their awkward expression, while posing for the media, all together. Shweta Bachchan's Absence At Aaradhya's B'day Even if we ignore these two incidents mentioned above of Aishwarya Rai & Shweta Bachchan, we wonder how will the latter justify her absence at Aaradhya's birthday, where all the family members were seen in attendance except her! Shweta Also Skipped Family Dinner Not just that, Shweta Bachchan, who's often spotted accompanying his father, Amitabh Bachchan, was also missing from family dinner during Aaradhya's birthday, leaving us quite suspicious about her alleged spat with Aishwarya! We Wonder What Went Wrong Between Them? Going by the rumours, we wonder what exactly went wrong between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan as earlier, the duoshared a very warm bond and their pictures used to give us major 'nanad-bhabhi' goals. Coming Back To Aishwarya.. On the work front, the actress is busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan. Today, early morning, the actress was also spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting a black outfit. And.. She Looked Hawt! Despite keeping it simple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's airport look always finds its way to the headlines. The Ae Dil hai Mushkil actress looked hot and how! What Else Is Keeping Aishwarya In The Headlines? Aishwarya is constantly in the headlines owing to her rumoured upcoming film, Jasmine, in which she is supposed to play a surrogate mother.

Interestingly, the buzz of the film started on a good note that producer Prerna Arora have approached Aishwarya for the film and she would love to have her in the lead role.

However, things turned a little worse, when we heard that Aishwarya isn't quite happpy with the false rumour of her casting in the film and is also upset with the producer for giving the film free publicity, simply by using her name!