 »   »   »  HOT SCOOP! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan STOPS Abhishek Bachchan To Sign His Next Opposite Priyanka Chopra

Abhishek Was Approached To Play A Father

Apparently, Abhishke was approached to play the role of a father of Aisha Chaudhary, which will be played by the dangal actress, Zaira Wasim. But it seems Aishwarya isn't very sure that Abhishek should give his nod to this project.

Here’s Why Aishwarya Doesn’t Want Him To Sign This Film

As per TOI, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan feels that her hubby should essay a character like Manmarziyan where he can do more. Aishwarya feels the major focus of the film will anyway be on Zaira. Hence, she is insisting Abhishek to rather wait for an exciting project, in which he has a meatier role.

Abhishek Is Doubtful

Abhishek, who discusses everything related to his career with his better-half, is also doubtful and he might let go of this project opposite Priyanka Chopra.

Abhishek’s Work Front

On the work front Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan. The film also casts Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Aishwarya Is Busy With Fanne Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is all set to sizzle on screen in yet another glamorous avatar in Fanne Khan. The actress plays a singer in the film and she will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Projects Are Lined-up For Aishwarya Rai

The stunning actress is surely in demand. After the release of Fanne Khan, she will kick-start the shoot of her next film - the remake of Raat Aur Din. She was also approached for yet another remake of yesteryear film - Who Kaun Thi and if things go wrong, she will star opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in her two decades long career.

Aishwarya On Her Upcoming Films..

"I've been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what's funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju said he'd have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We're still working out the details. I've also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?"