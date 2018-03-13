 »   »   » Never Seen Before! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Romance THIS SUPERSTAR In Woh Kaun Thi Remake?

Related Articles
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan BREAKS SILENCE On Why She BLASTED Media When She Was With Aaradhya Bachchan!
- LOVE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SWEET GESTURE For Jaya Bachchan Will Put Their SPAT Rumours To Rest
- OOPS! Amitabh Bachchan DISCRIMINATES Between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan; Fans Slam Him
- UH OH! What Made A Composed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TEARY-EYED All Of A Sudden At A Recent Event?
- SPOTTED! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wins Kids' Hearts With Her Latest Outing, Leaves Us All Proud [PICS]
- INSIDE PICTURES From Jalsa! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan Celebrate HOLI With Amitabh
- ONLY MEMORIES LEFT! Sridevi's Last Birthday Pictures With Aishwarya Rai & Rani Will Break Your Heart
- Sridevi Funeral Live! TEARY-EYED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen Pay Their Last Respects
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will NOT Put Her Reputation & Money At Stake; AVERTS Clash With Salman Khan
- Inside Pics: EXES Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor TRIP Under One Roof Sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SKIPS Kapoor Clan Wedding; Shweta Bachchan BUMPS INTO Abhishek's EX Karisma!
- BECAUSE SHE LOVES HER FANS! Aishwarya Rai Might Make Her Social Media Debut Soon
- Imtiaz Ali Talks About His Next With Shahid Kapoor: It’s Not A Travel-oriented Film
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been on a roll, ever since the actress has made a comeback in Bollywood. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor and left the movie-goers in awe with her scintillating avatar in the film!
Now, we hear that actress might be seen romancing a Superstar, with whom she has never worked before. Wanna know who he is? Well, let us throw some hints. He has recently portrayed the role of a king and won everyone's hearts. Yes, you guessed it right. He's none other than Shahid Kapoor!
Shahid Shares A Good Rapport With Prernaa
Speaking about the same, Mid-day quoted a source as saying, "Shahid Kapoor has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora [one of the producers of KriArj Entertainment] in the course of Batti Gul shoot."
Shahid To Step Into Manoj Kumar's Shoes?
"After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar's role."
Prernaa Is Still Mum About The Casting
When Prernaa was asked to confirm the casting of Shahid Kapoor, she neither denied the news nor confirmed it and rather gave a diplomatic reply, saying, "It's too early to talk about the cast. We are just at the starting point."
Why Prernaa Wants To Make The Remake Of WKT?
Speaking about same, Prernaa had earlier said that she wants to pay a tribute to legendary actor Manoj Kumar. She had said, "This is our tribute to Manoj Kumar. He knows we are planning a remake of his film."
Prerna Has Also Confirmed That She Has Signed Two Films With Aishwarya As Well
On the other side, Prerna had earlier confirmed that shem has already signed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in two films, apart from Fanney Khan. While one is the remake of Raat Aur Din, we wonder if Prerna is keen to rope in Aishwarya in Woh Kaun Thi as well?
Well, if it happens, it will be indeed interesting to watch Aishwarya & Shahid together on screen.
Here's What Prerna Had Said..
Also, producer Prernaa Arora confirmed the news saying, "Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her.
Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."