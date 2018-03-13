 »   »   » Never Seen Before! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Romance THIS SUPERSTAR In Woh Kaun Thi Remake?

Shahid Shares A Good Rapport With Prernaa

Speaking about the same, Mid-day quoted a source as saying, "Shahid Kapoor has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora [one of the producers of KriArj Entertainment] in the course of Batti Gul shoot."

Shahid To Step Into Manoj Kumar's Shoes?

"After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar's role."

Prernaa Is Still Mum About The Casting

When Prernaa was asked to confirm the casting of Shahid Kapoor, she neither denied the news nor confirmed it and rather gave a diplomatic reply, saying, "It's too early to talk about the cast. We are just at the starting point."

Why Prernaa Wants To Make The Remake Of WKT?

Speaking about same, Prernaa had earlier said that she wants to pay a tribute to legendary actor Manoj Kumar. She had said, "This is our tribute to Manoj Kumar. He knows we are planning a remake of his film."

Prerna Has Also Confirmed That She Has Signed Two Films With Aishwarya As Well

On the other side, Prerna had earlier confirmed that shem has already signed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in two films, apart from Fanney Khan. While one is the remake of Raat Aur Din, we wonder if Prerna is keen to rope in Aishwarya in Woh Kaun Thi as well?

Well, if it happens, it will be indeed interesting to watch Aishwarya & Shahid together on screen.

Here's What Prerna Had Said..

Also, producer Prernaa Arora confirmed the news saying, "Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her.

Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."