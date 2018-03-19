 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is On A Roll; Might Be Seen Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Woh Kaun Thi Remake

Rumours mills are busy churning out every possible name that could be a part of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming project,the remake of Woh Kaun Thi.

According to the latest buzz, it was Yami Gautam who was being considered for the role, but now we hear it's not Yami but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A leading daily quoted a source as saying "Some reports have stated that Yami has been approached for 'Woh Kaun Thi'. That story is completely fake. Yami has not signed the movie and Aishwarya Rai is in consideration. Don't believe the rumours or spread any more rumours."

Coming back to Shahid's casting in the film, a source was quoted as saying, "Shahid Kapoor has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora [one of the producers of KriArj Entertainment] in the course of Batti Gul shoot."

After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar's role."

On the other side, when Prernaa was asked to confirm the casting of the film, she neither denied nor made the casting official and said, "It's too early to talk about the cast. We are just at the starting point."

Speaking about same, Prernaa had earlier said that she wants to pay a tribute to legendary actor Manoj Kumar. She had said, "This is our tribute to Manoj Kumar. He knows we are planning a remake of his film."

On an interesting note, it will be interesting to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Shahid Kapoor as the duo has never been paired together for a film.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the shoot of Fanne Khan, while Shahid Kapoor has kick-started the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the film also casts Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.