 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is UPSET With Abhishek Bachchan's Career Going NOWHERE While She's In DEMAND!

When it comes to crushing stereotypes with the high heels, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one name that you can't miss! She's always done it right, like a Queen!

From getting married at the peak of her film career to starting a family and then making a comeback toBollywood, she did everything that most of the Bollywood actresses fear and yet in her 40s, she is ruling many hearts.

On the contrary, her hubby Abhishek Bachchan is having a tough time with his film career and we hear that Aishwarya Rai is quite upset about the same. Wondering why? Keep reading!

Aishwarya Feels Abhishek's Potential Lies Untapped India.com quoted a source as saying, "Aishwarya knows that Abhishek's potential lies untapped and that the issue with his mis-representation or rather lack of representation in Bollywood circles." Here's What Aishwarya Is Gonna Do About The Same "Ash feels that the team working on Abhishek's work isn't doing it's job well enough and therefore she has decided to take matters in her own hands." Aishwarya Is Hell-bent Upon Bringing Abhishek’s Career Back On Track The source further added that right from the scripts that are being offered to Abhishek to sending out feelers to potential film-makers for a project, Aishwarya is calling the shots to ensure husband's career gets back on the right track. Aishwarya Feels Abhishek's Career Just Needs A 'Push' Recently, a leading daily has also reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt that Abhishek career just needed a small push and hence she decided to hire ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's former manager, Reshma Shetty. Did You Know? For the late comers, Reshma Shetty, who is the Managing Director of Matrix India Entertainment Consultants, worked with Salman Khan for good nine years. Sadly, the duo parted ways, on a bitter note. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Inundated With Movie Offers Unlike Abhishek, Aishwarya is on a roll and producer Prerna Arora recently confirmed that she would love to have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Jasmine', the film in which the lead actress has to play the role of a surrogate mother. Will Aishwarya Say 'Yes' To The Film? However, the confirmation of the actress is awaited as she's already occupied with two films - Fanney Khan and the remake of Raat Aur Din.

Speaking about the same, producer Prerna also quoted as saying that "We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates."

Prerna is already associated with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan through Fanney Khan, which is releasing this year and Raat Aur Din remake that is expected to go on floors soon.