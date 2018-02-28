 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will NOT Put Her Reputation & Money At Stake; AVERTS Clash With Salman Khan

Here’s What The Source Says..

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, a trade analyst is quoted as saying, "It is a sensible decision by the makers to postpone the release date of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film."



A Bad Decision To Clash With Salman?

The trade analyst further added, "It would indeed be hara-kiri to come on the same date as any big film, especially when it stars Salman Khan.



Fanne Khan To Be In The Safe Zone?

"They will lose out on some buzz in the news and gossip space for sure, but it is a good idea to put the film in the safe zone in the interests of the film's box office collections."



Here’s What Prerna Had Said..

Asked if Aishwarya Rai was bothered about the face-off at the box office, Prerna had said, "Aishwarya is fine with the release date. It is not a concern for her."



Why Prernaa Was Not Worried About The Clash?

The producer said she does not mind the film releasing against 'Race 3' as 'Fanney Khan' is a smaller project and getting a solo release for them is a problem.



Prernaa’s Dilemma..

"His (Salman Khan's) is a big film, while ours is a small, sweet movie. I think we will get theatres. Right now, the problem is that we are not getting theatres. We are not getting a solo release for all our films," she had said.

