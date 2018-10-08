 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Gets Replaced By Taapsee Pannu In Shailesh R Singh's Next?

Related Articles
It looks like Aishwarya Rai is not having a good time in Bollywood, as two of her previous movies Jazbaa and Fanney Khan were average films at the box office. And now it looks like in her upcoming film (where she had to play the role of a police officer), she will be replaced by Taapsee Pannu. Yes, Aishwarya Rai was offered to star in producer Shailesh R Singh's next alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and the actress had not signed on the dotted line yet. However, the movie did not go on floors for some reason and Abhishek Bachchan had recently stated that the project is not happening.
Also Read In Kannada: ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯಾ ರೈಗೆ ಸಿಗಬೇಕಿದ್ದ ಪಾತ್ರ ರೂಪಸಿ ತಾಪ್ಸಿಗೆ?
But, the latest reports are suggesting that the film-makers are once again re-working on the script and have contacted Taapsee Pannu to star in the cop-drama by replacing Aishwarya Rai. However, it is reported that Taapsee Pannu has not given her nod to star in the movie yet, as the script narration is yet to happen due to the re-working of the entire script.
Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan
A lot of people were excited to see the real-life couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on the silver screen once again through Shailesh R Singh's next, but sadly we may not see it happening. We hope they'll star together in another movie soon.
Taapsee Pannu Stays Hush-Hush About The Project
When asked if she'd star in the cop-drama, Taapsee Pannu remained hush-hush and chose not to speak about it. Well, we'll have to wait and watch if she'll sign on the dotted line only after the narration.
Taapsee Pannu Is On A Roll!
Taapsee Pannu is on a roll and has been delivering hits at the box office. Pink, Judwaa 2, The Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana are among her recent hits.
All Geared Up For Her Next – Manmarziyaan
Taapsee Pannu is geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Manmarziyaan, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The trailer was loved by the audiences and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 14, 2018. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Aanand L Rai.