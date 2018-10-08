India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Gets Replaced By Taapsee Pannu In Shailesh R Singh's Next?

Aishwarya Rai Gets Replaced By Taapsee Pannu In Shailesh R Singh's Next?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    It looks like Aishwarya Rai is not having a good time in Bollywood, as two of her previous movies Jazbaa and Fanney Khan were average films at the box office. And now it looks like in her upcoming film (where she had to play the role of a police officer), she will be replaced by Taapsee Pannu. Yes, Aishwarya Rai was offered to star in producer Shailesh R Singh's next alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and the actress had not signed on the dotted line yet. However, the movie did not go on floors for some reason and Abhishek Bachchan had recently stated that the project is not happening.

    Also Read In Kannada: ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯಾ ರೈಗೆ ಸಿಗಬೇಕಿದ್ದ ಪಾತ್ರ ರೂಪಸಿ ತಾಪ್ಸಿಗೆ?

    But, the latest reports are suggesting that the film-makers are once again re-working on the script and have contacted Taapsee Pannu to star in the cop-drama by replacing Aishwarya Rai. However, it is reported that Taapsee Pannu has not given her nod to star in the movie yet, as the script narration is yet to happen due to the re-working of the entire script.

    Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan

    A lot of people were excited to see the real-life couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on the silver screen once again through Shailesh R Singh's next, but sadly we may not see it happening. We hope they'll star together in another movie soon.

    Taapsee Pannu Stays Hush-Hush About The Project

    When asked if she'd star in the cop-drama, Taapsee Pannu remained hush-hush and chose not to speak about it. Well, we'll have to wait and watch if she'll sign on the dotted line only after the narration.

    Taapsee Pannu Is On A Roll!

    Taapsee Pannu is on a roll and has been delivering hits at the box office. Pink, Judwaa 2, The Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana are among her recent hits.

    All Geared Up For Her Next – Manmarziyaan

    Taapsee Pannu is geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Manmarziyaan, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The trailer was loved by the audiences and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 14, 2018. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Aanand L Rai.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue