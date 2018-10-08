 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Gets Replaced By Taapsee Pannu In Shailesh R Singh's Next?

It looks like Aishwarya Rai is not having a good time in Bollywood, as two of her previous movies Jazbaa and Fanney Khan were average films at the box office. And now it looks like in her upcoming film (where she had to play the role of a police officer), she will be replaced by Taapsee Pannu. Yes, Aishwarya Rai was offered to star in producer Shailesh R Singh's next alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and the actress had not signed on the dotted line yet. However, the movie did not go on floors for some reason and Abhishek Bachchan had recently stated that the project is not happening.

But, the latest reports are suggesting that the film-makers are once again re-working on the script and have contacted Taapsee Pannu to star in the cop-drama by replacing Aishwarya Rai. However, it is reported that Taapsee Pannu has not given her nod to star in the movie yet, as the script narration is yet to happen due to the re-working of the entire script.