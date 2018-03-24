 »   »   » MOGUL: Akshay's COLD WAR With Salman To Get Worse; Bhushan Feels Khan Is A Bigger Star Than Kumar?

Akshay’s Loss Is Salman’s Gain?

Amid all this, rumours are rife that Akshay Kumar has walked out of the project named ‘Mogul', which will be a biopic on music mogul Gulshan Kumar and we hear, Salman Khan is being approached for the same.



Bhushan Unhappy With Akshay Kumar?

While, the final casting of Mogul isn't confirmed yet, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that the project is not happening with Akshay Kumar and also gave a surprising statement about Mr Kumar!



Is He Referring To Salman?

A leading daily quoted him as saying, "My father's biopic is very close to me. That is the biggest announcement we have made in our lives and we will confirm an actor soon. He could be bigger than Akshay Kumar."



Aamir To Produce The Film?

A source close to the project reveals, "Bhushan had asked Aamir to produce the film along with him and possibly get Salman to play the lead. Bhushan has built a great rapport with Salman over the past many years and they are waiting for the formalities to be completed."



Here’s How Akshay Reacted

Recently, Akshay Kumar was spotted at the trailer launch of 'Nanak Shah Fakir' and when asked if he is still a part of 'Mogul', in which he is said to play the part of late Gulshan Kumar, Akshay Kumar said, "I myself don't know yet."



On A Related Note..

Interestingly, before Salman backed out of Kesari, he had praised Akshay and called him the biggest superstar of Bollywood since he mints more money at the box office with his number of movies per year.



To which Akshay disagreed and called Salman a huge star who earns bigger collections at the box office and also called him his senior.



Salman & Akshay’s Upcoming Films

Currently, both of the Superstars are inundated with he projects. If on one side, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of Race 3 and Bharat, Akshay, on the other side have projects like Gold, Kesari and Houseful 3.

