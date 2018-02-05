 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will Be So Happy! Akshay Kumar Gives DAMN EXPENSIVE GIFT To Abhishek Bachchan

Akshay Gifts A Film To Abhishek..

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the project as saying, "Abhishek Bachchan is back in the Housefull franchise by popular demand. His character was not a part of Part 4 of Housefull. But then everyone is so fond of him."

Akshay Turns Career Advisor For Abhishek

"Beginning with producer Sajid Khan and his leading man Akshay Kumar. In fact Akshay is Abhishek's new career adviser. He has been protective about Abhishek from the beginning."

Both Share Same Business Manager..

"Akshay is not only guiding Abhishek into a new phase of his career, Akshay also shares his new business manager (Reshma Shetty) with Abhishek."

Wondering How Aishwarya Is Related To All This?

Well, as surprising as it sounds, but we hear that it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had insisted Abhishek Bachchan to hire Reshma Shetty, the ex-manager of Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Understood Abhishek’s Carrer Needed A Push

A source told DC, "Aishwarya felt Abhishek's career needed a small push to catapult him to the top bracket once again. Of late, he hasn't signed new films and is choosing to focus on the best possible projects."

What Better Gift For Junior Bachchan?

"Reshma Shetty has been brought in to oversee Abhishek's forthcoming career moves and to position him as a prominent entertainment brand."

Meanwhile..

Currently, both Aishwarya & Abhishek are in Sydney, Australia, enjying their small vacation. Aishwarya was also spotted attending the Longines event, looking all gorgeous in black gown.