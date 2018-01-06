 »   »   » WHOM IS HE HINTING AT? Akshay Kumar's SHOCKING REVELATION About His Co-star Will Leave You Pissed!

He may have now become one of the most bankable actors in Hindi film industry, but during the initial days of his career in Bollywood Akshay Kumar said he was treated like an outsider.

The 50-year-old actor, who has given some major blockbusters such as Special 26, Baby, Airlift and Rustom in past one decade, said an actor's luxury on a film's set depends on the number of hits and flops.

Inside Pics Of Aishwarya rai's 21-CRORE Mumbai Apartment Go Viral

Can You Guess The Actor? "Yes, I was made to feel (outcast). I remember while doing a two-hero film, my three-four films didn't work, but his (the other hero) did. We were having an equal role but he gets a suite room and I get a single room." Akshay Makes A Shocking Revelation "He gets an amazing car, but I get that 'you come in the bus,' yes it really happens," Akshay further added in a media interaction. How Things Changed For Akshay Post Giving ‘Hit’ Films The actor said the moment his films started working, his equations with a lot of people in the industry changed. "If my films work, I would get a bigger room. Sometimes from business class I was shifted to the first class when my films were running. When my films were doing exceptionally well I would get a private jet as well," he added. However, Akshay Never Gave A Damn To ‘Failure’ Akshay said in his 27 and a half years long career he has had low phases ‘three to four times' but failures did not bother him. "Never take lull or success seriously. They will come and go. It (the ups and down) is bound to happen." Currently, Akshay Is Gearing Up For Padman The actor is now geared up for the release of his first film of the year, Padman, scheduled to hit the screens on January 25. The film, directed by R Balki, chronicles the inspiring story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary pads. Akshay Says Sanitary Pads Should Be Made Free On government's decision to levy GST on sanitary pads, Akshay said they should be made free. "People ask me what do you feel about GST (on sanitary pads). I say, why should there be a GST? It should be free! There are countries which give it for free, there's no GST on it. It's an essential thing to make the women strong. I feel it should be free for women.

On a related note, Akshay feels sending out a message in the form of an entertaining film creates more impact.

Speaking about the same, he says, "Yes, it does create more impact. When a documentary comes on a silver screen, I have seen people going out to buy food or take a loo break and then when the film starts, their eyes are wide open."

Inputs From PTI