 »   »   »  Is Ranbir Kapoor Upset? Alia Bhatt DITCHED Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Because Mahesh Bhatt Told Her To

Related Articles
- Brahmastra: Nagarjuna To Make His Comeback In Bollywood With This Ranbir-Alia Starrer?
- Mahesh Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE On Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair; Says, 'Relationships Have Seasons'
- Ranbir Kapoor Goes 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge' Way; SNAPPED Spending Time At Alia Bhatt's House!
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Single; He Blames This Reason For Falling In Love Over & Over Again!
- Do People Really Deserve Something? Here's Alia Bhatt's Take On The Subject!
- Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry His Boyfriend Ayan Mukerji & Not Girlfriend Alia Bhatt?
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Her Ex Beau Sidharth Malhotra Under A Roof; This Is What Happened Next!
- INSIDE PICS From Ambani's Bash! Aishwarya Rai BONDS With Navya, Shahrukh-Kajol WOW Us With A Selfie
- Akash Ambani's Engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir-Alia & Others Spotted [PICS]
- Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt Finally Gives Her Review On Sanju!
- Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Engagement Pics: Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Arrive!
- Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt UPSET; They Feel Their Relationship Has Become A Mockery!
Rumours were rife that Alia Bhatt would join the 'Kapoors' in Paris for Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebration but Alia didn't show up. If you were wondering why, let us tell you that it was Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, who advised her not to join the birthday celebration. Why? Well, Mahesh Bhatt has his own reasons and he felt Alia's focus should be on her work and she shouldn't change her work schedule for any personal reasons!
Read on to know what a source close to the actress has to reveal about Alia's sudden decision to skip Neetu Kapoor's birthday and fly off to Bulgaria for Brahmastra shoot!
Why Mahesh Bhatt Asked Alia To Skip Neetu Kapoor's B'day?
Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Bhatt sahab always wants actors to do their best when they are at the peak of their careers. The younger generation does like to mix work with pleasure, but it was on her father's advice that Alia decided to go to work instead of attending the birthday celebration.
It will be interesting to see if Alia does find some time to go to Paris, or if she waits for boyfriend Ranbir to join her for the shoot."
Meanwhile, Check Out Inside Pics From Neetu Kapoor's B'day Celebration
Neetu Kapoor was accompanied by her hubby Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni!
Eiffel Tower Is Love
A super adorable picture of Neetu Kapoor with her 'girl gang' Riddhima, Samaira and Krishna Raj Kapoor, enjoying the sight of Eiffel tower.
Ranbir & Riddhima
Ranbir & Riddhima take a selfie as they join hands to make their momma's birthday every bit special. The duo can be seen here with Bharat Sahni.
Awww!
Samaira is one of the cutest members of the Kapoor clan and see how adorably she's posing with her grandma & momma!
Riddhima With Her Hubby & Daughter
Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor was also seen having a gala time near Eiffel tower with her hubby Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira!
A Happy Family
A family that travels together, stays together. Don't you think this picture is all about this quote?
P.S. We're totally loving the excited Samaira's pose in this picture.
FIFA World Cup 2018: Amitabh & Abhishek Witness France's Victory [View Pic]