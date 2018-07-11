 »   »   »  Is Ranbir Kapoor Upset? Alia Bhatt DITCHED Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Because Mahesh Bhatt Told Her To

Why Mahesh Bhatt Asked Alia To Skip Neetu Kapoor's B'day?

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Bhatt sahab always wants actors to do their best when they are at the peak of their careers. The younger generation does like to mix work with pleasure, but it was on her father's advice that Alia decided to go to work instead of attending the birthday celebration.

It will be interesting to see if Alia does find some time to go to Paris, or if she waits for boyfriend Ranbir to join her for the shoot."

Meanwhile, Check Out Inside Pics From Neetu Kapoor's B'day Celebration

Neetu Kapoor was accompanied by her hubby Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni!

Eiffel Tower Is Love

A super adorable picture of Neetu Kapoor with her 'girl gang' Riddhima, Samaira and Krishna Raj Kapoor, enjoying the sight of Eiffel tower.

Ranbir & Riddhima

Ranbir & Riddhima take a selfie as they join hands to make their momma's birthday every bit special. The duo can be seen here with Bharat Sahni.

Awww!

Samaira is one of the cutest members of the Kapoor clan and see how adorably she's posing with her grandma & momma!

Riddhima With Her Hubby & Daughter

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor was also seen having a gala time near Eiffel tower with her hubby Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira!

A Happy Family

A family that travels together, stays together. Don't you think this picture is all about this quote?

P.S. We're totally loving the excited Samaira's pose in this picture.