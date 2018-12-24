 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Doesn't Want To REPEAT THIS MISTAKE Of Katrina Kaif With Ranbir Kapoor!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Alia Bhatt is going strong with her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and it seems the young lady is leaving no stones unturned to make her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor last forever. 2019 is going to be one hectic year for Alia Bhatt as she is pre-occupied with handful of projects. And we hear that despite her busy schedule, Alia is adamant to spend as much time as possible with Ranbir without committing the same mistake which Katrina did!
Alia Wants To Give All Her Time To Ranbir
Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Alia wants to spend as much time as possible with Ranbir, whether at the cost of her career, or not, is not known."
The Source Further Added..
"Katrina made the mistake of putting aside her career to be the fully committed girlfriend to Ranbir Kapoor. She is still paying the price for her misplaced priorities. We hope Alia doesn't make the same mistake."
Recently, Alia’s Father Commented On Her Affair With Ranbir
While Alia is all love for Ranbir, her father Mahesh Bhatt also confirmed to the media that his daughter and Ranbir are made for each other.
While speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Bhatt was quoted as saying, "Well, of course they're (Ranbir & Alia) in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that!"
Alia’s Work Front
Alia, who had a smashing year with Raazi is super-excited for 2019 as well because she has projects like Kalank and Takht with her mentor Karan Johar.
She is also shooting with Ranbir Kapoor simultaneously for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Apart from these three films, Alia is also looking forward to Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which she is paired opposite newlywed Ranveer Singh.