Alia Bhatt Might Get Upset! Ranbir Kapoor Takes This Mystery Lady For A Bike Ride

    Ranbir Kapoor's personal life has always been under the scanner. Ever since the handsome hunk dropped strong hints about dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt in his recent interview with GQ magazine, fans can't get enough of Bollywood's new cute couple.

    When asked point-blank if he's dating Alia, the 'Sanju' actor had said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space." While we could still recover from this pleasant surprise, Ranbir recently dropped a bomb when the internet caught him with a mystery woman. Shocked? Scroll down to read more-

    Ranbir Spotted With A Mystery Girl

    We recently came across a picture of Ranbir enjoying a bike ride with a mystery woman. The Kapoor lad is all smiles in this picture.

    But Folks, Before You Jump To Conclusions

    Let us clear the air that's just a leaf from Ranbir's work diary. The actor was actually shooting for a commercial.

    Being Newly In Love

    Meanwhile, Ranbir is basking in love again. On being asked about how it feels to be 'newly in love', he had said, "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again - you know, being charming and romantic, all of that."

    He Seems To Be Very Much Into Alia

    "As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself," the actor had told GQ magazine.

    On The Work Front

    The actor has Rajkumar Hirani's much awaited film 'Sanju' up next for release this month. The trailer of the film has already created an immense anticipation as people just can't wait to watch him as Sanjay Dutt on screen.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:25 [IST]
