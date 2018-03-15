 »   »   » Mashallah! Alia Bhatt Turns Burqa Clad & We're Totally Swooning Over Her New Avatar From Raazi

As Alia Bhatt turns 25 today, the actress gave an insight of her character 'Sehmat' from her upcoming film, Raazi. She shared a few pictures from the set of the film and we can't stop swooning over her 'hatke' avatar.

She shared two of the pictures from Raazi and captioned it as saying, "Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive ☺️ SO..."



"On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me."



In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt seems to be in a pensive mode, while damn innocent in the other one. We are totally in awe of Alia for leaving her comfortable zone and doing something different to keep he fans all amused!



On a related note, Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat. Talking about her character, Alia was earlier quoted as saying, "I think in Raazi audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different."



"Its the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it," had further added Alia.



Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain, is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat.



Alia plays a Kashmiri woman named 'Sehmat', who married a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) with the intention to pass the intelligence details to Indian forces.



The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.