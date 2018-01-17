 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Won't Be Pleased! Sidharth Malhotra Spotted With A Mystery Woman; What's Brewing?

It's Difficult For An Actor To Date When They Are Under The Public Eye

The actor had told Pinkvilla, "More than being an actor for me, personally it becomes about my background. I lived the majority of my life in Delhi being an average guy. If I would go to a restaurant or go to a gym or go to anything and I would be just passing in and out and not being clicked everywhere. So, I think for me is to first let go that boy which is very difficult.



I think inside I'm still that Delhi boy, which gets surprised with all the attention that we get of who are we hanging out with and where are we hanging out. This new thing of getting "Spotted". Anywhere we get spotted, photographers don't know where we are and they keep giving random names. Or they have these five names - either we are at a restaurant, a gym, some rehearsal or doctor or a wedding or whatever. I won't say it's positive or negative, it's more new. It's still new for me. I'm not used to that kind of attention."









