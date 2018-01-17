 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Won't Be Pleased! Sidharth Malhotra Spotted With A Mystery Woman; What's Brewing?

Sidharth Malhotra's personal life has been a topic of speculations ever since he made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.
The actor has been linked with Alia Bhatt for the longest time while the two actors have time and again denied being in a relationship. There were even strong whispers about Sid dating Jacqueline Fernandez while they were shooting for 'A Gentleman'.
In last few months, the grapevine has been abuzz with his rumoured 'on-off' relationship with Alia. There were even reports that they have parted ways. And now, it looks like Sid too has moved on to someone new. Read on to know more...
As per a Pinkvilla report, Sidharth was spotted with a mystery woman at his 33rd birthday celebrations which took place last night.
Who Was That Girl?
The report further stated a leading news agency as saying that the 'Ittefaq' actor was on his way back home with the mystery woman as his team had spotted the awaiting paparazzi.
She Tried To Walk Away
The girl in question tried to walk inside quickly but his team asked her to stay in the car.
Sid Came To Her Rescue
Then, Sidharth reluctantly came out of the car to pose for the shutterbugs and quickly escorted the girl away as informed by an eyewitness to the agency.
On Link-Ups
When asked about how he reacts to reports of his link-ups, Sidharth had earlier said, "I have made peace with it. That's something you have to do. It took me a while to understand it. Since I have no control on that, I can't change it. The best thing to do is to accept it, it gives you a lot of peace, let it pass. Otherwise, I am used to the regular link-up rumours. I'll be disappointed if it doesn't happen. It's something to be taken lightly."
It's Difficult For An Actor To Date When They Are Under The Public Eye
The actor had told Pinkvilla, "More than being an actor for me, personally it becomes about my background. I lived the majority of my life in Delhi being an average guy. If I would go to a restaurant or go to a gym or go to anything and I would be just passing in and out and not being clicked everywhere. So, I think for me is to first let go that boy which is very difficult.
I think inside I'm still that Delhi boy, which gets surprised with all the attention that we get of who are we hanging out with and where are we hanging out. This new thing of getting "Spotted". Anywhere we get spotted, photographers don't know where we are and they keep giving random names. Or they have these five names - either we are at a restaurant, a gym, some rehearsal or doctor or a wedding or whatever. I won't say it's positive or negative, it's more new. It's still new for me. I'm not used to that kind of attention."
What Kind Of Lover Is He In Real Life?
When asked what kind of person he is when in love, Sid had quipped in an interview, "Ahem... Passionate, obsessive and very attached. There are a few people I get attached to in my life and when I do, I get very sensitive. I have bad ways of communicating. I communicate indirectly. Maybe through some actions, gestures. I won't be saying yes or no directly at times. If I'm left alone with that person, I will truly show my best and worst side. That's what I believe true love should be like. You cannot put up a front of being this perfect guy always, helping out, understanding all the time. You should show your good side and the dark side, too. Because that's what I believe life is about."