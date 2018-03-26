 »   »   » Baaghi 2: All Is Not Well Between Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani? The Alleged Couple Gets Into A Spat

Disha Patani JEALOUS of Tiger Shroff's POPULARITY during Baaghi 2 Promotion ! | FilmiBeat

The much awaited film of Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 2 is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. While, the alleged couple, Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani are on a movie promotion spree, we hear that things are not as smooth between them, as it looks from the outside. Wondering why? Apparently, Disha feels Tiger is stealing all the thunder from her!

Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, "Things are not well between them. During the promotions of the film, Disha and Tiger had a fight. She is apparently unhappy with Tiger getting all the limelight. She is also upset because despite being a trained dancer, she doesn't have a solo track in the movie."

Do you think Disha is right? We think she's being unreasonable! Because we totally feel that Baaghhi 2 is all about Tiger. The trailer of the film, which has so many high-octane action sequences can compel any movie-goer to root for Tiger for his hard-work!



Recently, the makers of Baaghi 2, released a video of Tiger performing action, which was physically quite challenging. Talking about his preparation for the well-choreographed action in the film, Tiger said in the video, "Physically the character wanted me to carry a lot more muscle."



"I had to learn a lot of different forms of martial arts and weaponry. I went to action workshops, gymnastics training, weapon training with fight masters and my team. We had a great team and Ahmed sir was such an all-rounder, from acting, directing to doing the action choreography he did it all."



"It was very difficult to manoeuvre into fights and jump around. I used to shoot the scenes when the sun was bright and when the clouds came, the shoot used to be halted and then again when the sun came I used to warm up our body and again give the shot. This was the most challenging schedule of my life."



The video also mentions that Tiger not only underwent 467 hours of training but also a total of 271 cuts and wounds during the filming of action scenes.