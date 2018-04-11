 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda To Debut In Bollywood? Read Details!

Related Articles
- Amitabh Bachchan ANGERS Salman Khan's Fans, Likes Pictures Of The Superstar Entering The Jail
- Kamaal R Khan Aka KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Will Be Alive For 1-2 Years!
- Prabhudeva Choreographs Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan For TOH & Here’s What He Has To Say..
- Rishi Kapoor Is Quite Reserved; Amitabh Bachchan Is Very Jovial: 102 Not Out Director Umesh Shukla
- Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Trailer Is Hilarious! Watch It Here
- Amitabh Bachchan Is Inundated With Projects; Leaves For Hyderabad To Shoot For This Superstar's Film
- Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan Helps A Differently Abled Boy
- Inside Picture Of Aaradhya Bachchan From Jalsa; No COLD WAR Between Aishwarya Rai & Amitabh Bachchan
- HIDDEN MOTIVE? Rekha Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Be In Good Books Of Amitabh Bachchan's Family
- Amitabh Bachchan: It Takes Hard Work To Survive & Breathe!
- Amitabh Bachchan Calls '60 Year' Copyright Rule Rubbish, Lashes Out Against It
- Aamir Khan On His Birthday: I Was Wishing Amitabh Bachchan Should Wish Me First And He Did
- STRANGE! Why Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SKIP The Birthday Bash Of Jaya Bachchan? See Inside Pictures
Reports are doing the rounds that Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to debut in Bollywood and the news has excited a lot of people. However, Deccan Chronical quoted a source by saying that it's true that Agastya Nanda is interested in the film industry but not as an actor, he wants to be a director instead and has already directed a short film along with friends. The source was quoted as saying,
"Amitji is very keen to see Agastya become the third-generation actor in the Bachchan parivar. But Agastya shows a natural tendency for direction. In fact he has just completed a short film which has turned out really well."
Talented In All Fronts!
"Agastya not only wrote the script and directed his film, he also composed the background music for it. When Amitji and Jayaji saw the film they were bowled over," revealed the source.
Director's Cut - Agastya
"They now feel Agastya could be the first filmmaker in the family. Athough if truth be told, Jayaji has been prodding her son Abhishek to move into direction for the longest time," the source summed it up.
What About Navya Naveli Nanda?
Pinkvilla quoted Shweta Bachchan by saying, "I will be worried if she plans to be an actor. I don't think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman."
Shweta Bachchan Further Commented
"And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don't see. The failure is personal, your acting skills... the way you look on screen is slashed out in open."
The Talented Teenager Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda is 17 years old and has already impressed his grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with his directorial skills.
He'll Take Bollywood By Storm?
Looking at his talents at such a very young age, we're sure he will sooner or later take the Bollywood film industry by storm with his directorial talents and be the next big thing.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.