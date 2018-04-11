 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda To Debut In Bollywood? Read Details!

Talented In All Fronts!

"Agastya not only wrote the script and directed his film, he also composed the background music for it. When Amitji and Jayaji saw the film they were bowled over," revealed the source.

Director's Cut - Agastya

"They now feel Agastya could be the first filmmaker in the family. Athough if truth be told, Jayaji has been prodding her son Abhishek to move into direction for the longest time," the source summed it up.

What About Navya Naveli Nanda?

Pinkvilla quoted Shweta Bachchan by saying, "I will be worried if she plans to be an actor. I don't think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman."

Shweta Bachchan Further Commented

"And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it. Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don't see. The failure is personal, your acting skills... the way you look on screen is slashed out in open."

The Talented Teenager Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda is 17 years old and has already impressed his grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with his directorial skills.

He'll Take Bollywood By Storm?

Looking at his talents at such a very young age, we're sure he will sooner or later take the Bollywood film industry by storm with his directorial talents and be the next big thing.