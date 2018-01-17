 »   »   » AN INTERESTING PAIR! Deepika Padukone Approached To Star In Prabhas' Bollywood Debut Film?

Since a very long time there have been various speculations doing the rounds about 'Baahubali' star Prabhas making his debut in Bollywood.
Following various reports in the media, recently Prabhas finally confirmed that a Bollywood film is indeed up next on the cards. And guess what folks! This leading lady's name is doing the rounds for being considered to play his heroine in the film. Scroll down to read more...
Deepika Padukone Is A Leading Contender
As per an IB times report, the 'Padmaavat' actress is being considered to play Prabhas' romantic interest in his Bollywood debut. The makers have approached her for the film and the talks are still underway.
Will She Say Yes?
It would be quite interesting to know if Deepika gives her nod to star opposite this South superstar. But one thing is for sure, they will make a stunning pair on-screen!
But...
If she turns down the film then we hear that it might fall into either Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif's lap.
Prabhas' Revelation
Confirming his Bollywood debut while talking to Bombay Times, Prabhas had revealed, "I watch a lot of Hindi films; I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak in Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood; I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho."
Meanwhile, This Director Is In Awe Of Deepika
Vishal Bhardwaj who will be directing Deepika in his next film starring Irrfan Khan recently told IANS, "I wrote the script of that film one to two years ago, but now I am directing it. So I am looking forward to work with Deepika because I like her body of work. She is a beautiful actress and I feel the camera loves her. "
He had earlier described the actress as "one the finest actresses" in the country. and said, "She is combination of superstar and good actor. It's a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them."