 »   »   » Revealed! Complete Details About Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif's Roles In Shahrukh Khan's Zero

SRK, Anushka & Katrina

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif also suffer from disabilities in their upcoming film Zero, which also stars Shahrukh Khan.



The Diva

Katrina Kaif plays the role of a diva in Zero, but sadly, she's an alcoholic and that affects her life in various different bad ways.



Struggling Scientist

Anushka Sharma plays the role of a scientist, but then she is a struggling scientist who's finding it very hard to make ends meet.



A Big Secret

The film-makers have kept the details a secret and don't want to give out too many information regarding their roles.



Dwarf Time

Also, Shahrukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf and we'll get to see something new and different from SRK on the silver screen this time.



Giving Their Best

The shoot of Zero is currently underway and Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are giving their best to the movie.



So Excited

We're all excited to see Katrina Kaif once again alongside Shahrukh Khan.



Very Surprising

Despite starring in the same movie, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will not be seen on the silver screen together.



New Character

Katrina Kaif has not played the role on an alcoholic before and it'll be great to see how she carries the role.



So True

We're eager for Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero to hit the theatres and just can't wait!

