Revealed! Complete Details About Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif's Roles In Shahrukh Khan's Zero

Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are currently shooting for their upcoming film Zero and the Baadshah of Bollywood plays the role of a dwarf. Now if you're wondering that only SRK has a disability in the movie, then you're totally wrong! Bollywoodlife quoted a source by saying that even Katrina and Anushka have weird disabilities and opened up by saying,

"While everyone thinks that only Shahrukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina's characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the movie. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don't want to give out too much information," said to source to Bollywoodlife.

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif also suffer from disabilities in their upcoming film Zero, which also stars Shahrukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of a diva in Zero, but sadly, she's an alcoholic and that affects her life in various different bad ways.

Anushka Sharma plays the role of a scientist, but then she is a struggling scientist who's finding it very hard to make ends meet.

The film-makers have kept the details a secret and don't want to give out too many information regarding their roles.

Also, Shahrukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf and we'll get to see something new and different from SRK on the silver screen this time.

The shoot of Zero is currently underway and Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are giving their best to the movie.

We're all excited to see Katrina Kaif once again alongside Shahrukh Khan.

Despite starring in the same movie, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will not be seen on the silver screen together.

Katrina Kaif has not played the role on an alcoholic before and it'll be great to see how she carries the role.

We're eager for Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero to hit the theatres and just can't wait!

Story first published: Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
