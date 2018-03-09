 »   »   » REASON IS SURPRISING! Anushka Shetty REJECTS A Bollywood Offer & Prabhas Is To Be Solely Blamed

Prabhas Wants Her Debut With Him

India.com quoted a source as saying, "Prabhas is of the opinion that Anushka should make her Bollywood debut with him. He knows that that way they can make the most of their on-screen pair and give fans what they expect out of them."

That's Indeed A Sweet Idea

"Also, he wants the film to be produced by UV Creations since the sensibilities match and it will be nice to have some comfort level with the producers while working with a new director from another industry."

They Keep Taking Each Other's Suggestions

The source further added, "They (Prabhas & Anushka Shetty) are great friends and each other's soundboards when it comes to work."

The Source Concluded..

"Even when Bhaagamathie was being filmed, Prabhas visited the sets to just see on how the film is coming along.

So it is only natural that he had a word of advise for his colleague and good friend and Anushka in turn chose to follow it."

The Wait Will Be Worth It

Considering the massive fan following of 'Pranushka' we gotta say that we might not see Anushka Shetty doing the Bollywood debut soon, but the wait to see her with Prabhas, will be worth it.

BTW, We're Damn Excited For Saaho

We all know that Prabhas & Anushka share fiery chemistry but we are also excited to witness whether Shraddha Kapoor will be able to impress with audience with her chemistry with Prabhas.

Any Idea About Saaho's Release Date?

While, the official release date of the film has not been announced yet, rumours are rife that the team is aiming for Diwali release. But, as the film is very dependable of VFX, the film might get pushed to 2019 as well.