 »   »   »  Arbaaz Khan's Awkward Encounter With Ex-wife Malaika Arora At Deepika & Ranveer's Reception

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot in 1998 and their wedding came to a screeching halt in 2017 as they filed for divorce and parted ways. However, the only string that keeps them together is their son Arhaan and for a few months now, the couple has not really seen each other. All of that changed during the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding as both Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora came face-to-face with each other at the Grand Hyatt and the encounter was awkward.
When Arbaaz Khan Was Chilling, He Saw Malaika Arora
Arbaaz Khan was chilling with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception and was having a chat with Sophie Choudry. It was then that Malaika Arora walked in with Arjun Kapoor.
Arbaaz Khan Looked The Other Way
Just when Arbaaz Khan realised that Malaika Arora was walking towards his group, he turned the other way hoping Malaika would just walk off. But then, Malaika came right in and greeted Arbaaz, Giorgia and Sophie and had a chat for a few minutes.
Giorgia Andriani Was Friendly With Malaika Arora
It is reported that Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was very friendly with Malaika Arora and held the conversation for a few more minutes while Arbaaz Khan wasn't really at it. Only after that did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor go to greet the newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the talk of the town, all thanks to their new found love. Though the couple has not really made their relationship public, people can read between the lines!
Arbaaz Khan & Giorgia Andriani
Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani are in a relationship and reports state that the duo might tie the knot sometime in 2019. The Khan family has given the green signal and now it's up to the couple to decide a date and settle down together.
