English
 »   »   »  Arbaaz Khan's Awkward Encounter With Ex-wife Malaika Arora At Deepika & Ranveer's Reception

Arbaaz Khan's Awkward Encounter With Ex-wife Malaika Arora At Deepika & Ranveer's Reception

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot in 1998 and their wedding came to a screeching halt in 2017 as they filed for divorce and parted ways. However, the only string that keeps them together is their son Arhaan and for a few months now, the couple has not really seen each other. All of that changed during the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding as both Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora came face-to-face with each other at the Grand Hyatt and the encounter was awkward.

    When Arbaaz Khan Was Chilling, He Saw Malaika Arora

    Arbaaz Khan was chilling with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception and was having a chat with Sophie Choudry. It was then that Malaika Arora walked in with Arjun Kapoor.

    Arbaaz Khan Looked The Other Way

    Just when Arbaaz Khan realised that Malaika Arora was walking towards his group, he turned the other way hoping Malaika would just walk off. But then, Malaika came right in and greeted Arbaaz, Giorgia and Sophie and had a chat for a few minutes.

    Giorgia Andriani Was Friendly With Malaika Arora

    It is reported that Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was very friendly with Malaika Arora and held the conversation for a few more minutes while Arbaaz Khan wasn't really at it. Only after that did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor go to greet the newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

    Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the talk of the town, all thanks to their new found love. Though the couple has not really made their relationship public, people can read between the lines!

    Arbaaz Khan & Giorgia Andriani

    Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani are in a relationship and reports state that the duo might tie the knot sometime in 2019. The Khan family has given the green signal and now it's up to the couple to decide a date and settle down together.

    Most Read: Priyanka & Nick Jonas Hindu Wedding: The Groom Arrives On A Ghoda & Breaks Into A Bhangda

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue