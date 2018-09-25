English
 Arbaaz Khan & Giorgia Andriani To Have A Court Marriage In 2019? Details Revealed!

Arbaaz Khan & Giorgia Andriani To Have A Court Marriage In 2019? Details Revealed!

By
    It looks like the wedding bells are soon going to ring for Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, as the couple has decided to go for a court marriage in 2019 and the Khan family has given their nod for the couple to go ahead. The reports state that the court wedding would be an intimate affair and only a few near and dear ones would be invited. Both Arbaaz and Giorgia have not finalised on a date yet, but we can expect them to be married by the first quarter of 2019.

    "Both families approve of the relationship and, as things stand today, the couple will wed in court next year. It will be an intimate affair and the families are yet to zero in on the date," said a source to Spotboye.

    Giorgia Andriani's Father Is In India!

    Arbaaz Khan invited Giorgia Andriani's father to India, so that he can spend time with them during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Georgia's father Angelo is currently living with the couple in Mumbai and will stay with them for a few more days.

    Giorgia Andriani Might Debut In Bollywood

    Arbaaz Khan is doing everything possible to land Giorgia Andriani in Bollywood and is in constant touch with several film-makers. Rumour has it that she might also be a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, replacing Malaika Arora.

    The Khan-daan Has No Issues!

    It seems like the entire Khan-daan loves Giorgia and the members are excited to see them get married soon. The duo were even spotted at Arpita's residence recently celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the Khan family.

    She Bonded Really Well With One & All

    Giorgia Andriani has an amazing and friendly personality and it seemed like she bonded really well with Amrita Arora and also spoke for a long with Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence.

    Catching Up Pretty Often!

    Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been spotted several times stepping out on lunch and dinner dates and their PDA has recently become the talk of the town.

    Will They Make It Official Soon?

    Going by how madly they are in love with each other, we hope Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani will make their wedding official and let the public know about it soon.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 12:21 [IST]
