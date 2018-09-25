 »   »   »  Arbaaz Khan & Giorgia Andriani To Have A Court Marriage In 2019? Details Revealed!

Giorgia Andriani's Father Is In India!

Arbaaz Khan invited Giorgia Andriani's father to India, so that he can spend time with them during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Georgia's father Angelo is currently living with the couple in Mumbai and will stay with them for a few more days.

Giorgia Andriani Might Debut In Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan is doing everything possible to land Giorgia Andriani in Bollywood and is in constant touch with several film-makers. Rumour has it that she might also be a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, replacing Malaika Arora.

The Khan-daan Has No Issues!

It seems like the entire Khan-daan loves Giorgia and the members are excited to see them get married soon. The duo were even spotted at Arpita's residence recently celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the Khan family.

She Bonded Really Well With One & All

Giorgia Andriani has an amazing and friendly personality and it seemed like she bonded really well with Amrita Arora and also spoke for a long with Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence.

Catching Up Pretty Often!

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been spotted several times stepping out on lunch and dinner dates and their PDA has recently become the talk of the town.

Will They Make It Official Soon?

Going by how madly they are in love with each other, we hope Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani will make their wedding official and let the public know about it soon.