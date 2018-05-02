 »   »   » Why Did Arjun Kapoor REFUSE To Accompany Janhvi Kapoor For Collecting Sridevi's National Award?

Related Articles
Post the demise of Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor has grown really protective and supportive of his half sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Arjun also lost his mom at a very early age and same thing happened to Janhvi as well. That could be one of the reasons why Arjun understands the pain of Janhvi & Khushi.
Arjun & Anshula Kapoor are not only bonding with Janhvi & Khushi but also making sure that there's no negativity around them. Currently, Janhvi & Khushi are in Delhi to collect the National Award of their late mother, Sridevi and we hear that Janhvi had insisted Arjun & Anshula to accompany them to Delhi for the big night but the latter refused!
Here's Why Arjun & Anshula Refused..
As per Deccan Chronicle, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also wanted Arjun and Anshula to accompany them to the awards. "However, Arjun and Anshula wanted Janhvi and Khushi to be on their own for this great moment," says a family friend.
Boney Kapoor Also Didn't Want To Go To Delhi Because...
Speaking about Boney Kapoor, an insider reveals, "The wounds are still very raw. Sridevi has been gone for less than two months, and Boney cries at the very mention of her name."
Boney Will Collect Award Along With His Daughters
"Given a chance, he would have just avoided any mention of her, but the national award is big and a historic chapter in Sridevi's glorious career. Boney's daughters Janhvi and Khushi have convinced their father to accompany them to Delhi," the insider added.
Boney Kapoor Is Hesitating From Attending Sonam's Wedding
The leading daily also quoted as saying, "Boney is even reluctant to attend his niece Sonam Kapoor's wedding on May 7. The family has apparently convinced him to do so on the condition that he attends only the mandatory rituals."
Sonam's Wedding Is A Few Days Away..
On a related note, Sonam Kapoor's wedding is a few days away. The gorgeous actress will tie knot with her boyfriend Aanand Ahuja on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai in a private ceremony, which will be attended by only family and close friends.
Janhvi To Perform At Wedding Sangeet
Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has prepared a dance performance for Sonam's sangeet and she will be seen shaking legs on Sridevi 's iconic songs including 'mere haathon mei nau nau chudiyaan hain' and 'hawa hawaayi'.
Arjun is All Excited For The Wedding As Well!
Just like Janhvi, Arjun is also helluva excited for the wedding and he will be also seen breaking the dance floor at his cousin's wedding.
