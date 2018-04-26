 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Remake: Shahid Kapoor In Vijay Deverakonda's Shoes, Why Was Arjun Kapoor Replaced?

Related Articles
- A Big Fat Wedding: Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor Set The Stage On Fire [Inside Photos]
- Shahid Kapoor In A Never Seen Before Avatar In Raja Krishna Menon's Next! Read Details
- Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Didn't Hide The News Of Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy!
- Shahid Kapoor Just Announced Wife Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Cute Post!
- WOW! Brothers Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter To Star In A Movie Together? Read Details
- Is Shahid Kapoor A Dominating Elder Brother? Ishaan Khatter Reveals The Truth!
- Shahid Kapoor & His Wife Mira Rajput Expecting Their Second Baby?
- Ishaan Khattar Rejected Many Bollywood Films As It Was Offered To Him Only Because Of Shahid Kapoor!
- Malavika Mohanan Admits Ishaan Khattar Steals Her Limelight; Brother Shahid Kapoor To Be Blamed
- If Misha Kapoor Ever MOCKS At Shahid Kapoor After Being 25-Year-Old, Here's What He Will Do!
- Shahid Kapoor Takes A MAJOR DIG At Sonam Kapoor For Focusing More On Costumes Than Her Acting!
- Imtiaz Ali Keen To Cast Varun Dhawan In His Next After His Film With Shahid Kapoor Fails To Happen?
Vijay Deverakonda's highly acclaimed Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy' is finally getting remade in Bollywood. While reports suggested that Arjun Kapoor will be stepping into Vijay's shoes, a leading tabloid recently confirmed that it is Shahid Kapoor who has finally bagged the role.
The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with reports that Arjun lost the Hindi remake to Shahid Kapoor for this reason. Read on to know more-
Shahid Kapoor Finalized For Hindi Remake
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shahid Kapoor has inked the deal and the film is slated to go on the floors in July. The search for the lead female actor is on. Set in the backdrop of Delhi, the untitled film will also be shot in abroad and the director is yet to zero down the location.
The Recce Begins
"I'm leaving for Delhi today for location recce. Like the original, we are planning to shoot the remake in India and abroad. I haven't decided yet whether it should have an experienced actress or a fresh face as the female lead, but that will take a while anyway. Also, the film has great scope for music, dialogues and we are planning to rope in some popular names as well. A clear picture will emerge in two weeks," director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was quoted as saying.
Arjun Was First Approached For The Remake
As per an Asian Age report, Arjun had first been approached for Arjun Reddy because of the eponymous connection. But then the actor wasn't sure of Sandeep Reddy Vanga - the director of the original film - being able to carry off a Hindi film.
He Wanted This Filmmaker To Direct The Remake Instead
The daily further quoted a source as saying, "Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, has an office in Hyderabad and used to operate out of there a lot. He was told that Bollywood films should have directors who can carry off the local language well because when a south filmmaker directs a Hindi film, a few things get lost in translation. Arjun shares a close bond with his Tevar director Amit Sharma and wanted him to direct the film instead."
Arjun's Loss Is Shahid's Gain
However, the producers Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, who had bought the rights to the Hindi remake, were, however, keen to retain the essence of the original and insisted on Sandeep as the director. The source further revealed, "So, Arjun's insistence on a director of his choice saw him out of the film and Shahid in."
The original flick starred Vijay Devarakonda as Arjun, a brilliant surgeon, who goes down the dark path of alcoholism and substance abuse after a failed relationship. The blockbuster is being remade in different languages. While Shahid Kapoor stars in the Hindi remake, reports suggest that the Tamil version stars actor Vikram's son Dhruv.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.