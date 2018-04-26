 »   »   » Arjun Reddy Remake: Shahid Kapoor In Vijay Deverakonda's Shoes, Why Was Arjun Kapoor Replaced?

Shahid Kapoor Finalized For Hindi Remake

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shahid Kapoor has inked the deal and the film is slated to go on the floors in July. The search for the lead female actor is on. Set in the backdrop of Delhi, the untitled film will also be shot in abroad and the director is yet to zero down the location.



The Recce Begins

"I'm leaving for Delhi today for location recce. Like the original, we are planning to shoot the remake in India and abroad. I haven't decided yet whether it should have an experienced actress or a fresh face as the female lead, but that will take a while anyway. Also, the film has great scope for music, dialogues and we are planning to rope in some popular names as well. A clear picture will emerge in two weeks," director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was quoted as saying.



Arjun Was First Approached For The Remake

As per an Asian Age report, Arjun had first been approached for Arjun Reddy because of the eponymous connection. But then the actor wasn't sure of Sandeep Reddy Vanga - the director of the original film - being able to carry off a Hindi film.



He Wanted This Filmmaker To Direct The Remake Instead

The daily further quoted a source as saying, "Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, has an office in Hyderabad and used to operate out of there a lot. He was told that Bollywood films should have directors who can carry off the local language well because when a south filmmaker directs a Hindi film, a few things get lost in translation. Arjun shares a close bond with his Tevar director Amit Sharma and wanted him to direct the film instead."



Arjun's Loss Is Shahid's Gain

However, the producers Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, who had bought the rights to the Hindi remake, were, however, keen to retain the essence of the original and insisted on Sandeep as the director. The source further revealed, "So, Arjun's insistence on a director of his choice saw him out of the film and Shahid in."

