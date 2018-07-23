 »   »   »  Arshad Warsi Upset With Rajkumar Hirani For Replacing Him With Ranbir Kapoor In Munnabhai 3?

Ranbir Kapoor & Rajkumar Hirani came together for the first time for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju and the duo weaved nothing but magic on the silver screen! Rumours are rife that Rajkumar Hirani is so impressed by Ranbir Kapoor's performance that he wants to cast him only as 'Circuit' in Munnabhai 3. While, there was no confirmation of this news, a recent tweet of Arshad Warsi has surely adding fuel to the fire.

Arshad Warsi, who's popular for playing 'Circuit', took to the micro-blogging site and posted a cryptic tweet that reads, "Why do people you give the most too, take away the most from you .????" [sic] He also tweeted, "Why is hypocrisy the only means of making friends..." [sic]

The minute, Arshad posted these tweets, his wall was inundated with supportive tweets by fans. A fan wrote, "Does that mean its true circuit is going to ranbir kapoor. Coz if thats the case MunnaiBhai wont be the same without the same Circuit. Nobody can ever be munna and circuit apart from @duttsanjay and @ArshadWarsi." [sic]

While the another fan wrote, "Hey circut zyada sochna ka nahi aisa hota hai re babu boley hai jo dil mein rehta hai wohi dil ko chot pocha sakta hai khush rehna ka kha pi ke mast rehna jaadu ki jhabpi juniors arshad se lene ka sab thik hojayega." [sic]

Fans are not happy with the rumours of Ranbir replacing Arshad. A fan expressed his disappointment by writing, "sir munnabhai 3 me ranbir ko liya ja raha raju hirani ji ki baat kar rahe na bahut galat kiya." [sic]

"Keep the original munna bhai with the original circuit. They gave their best. They are destined to act these roles. #Arshadwarshi4munnabhai3," replied another fan on Arshad Warsi's tweet.

It would be interesting to see how Hirani or Sanjay Dutt would react to such rumours? Also, don't forget to tell us whom do you want to see as the 'Circuit' - Ranbir or Arshad?