 »   »   » AYE VILLAIN! Sidharth Malhotra & Kriti Sanon To Team Up For Ek Villain Sequel?

Kriti Sanon Might Play Sidharth's Love Interest

As per a Filmfare report, Kriti Sanon might star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. Although the makers haven't made any official announcement yet.



Kriti Sanon Is Basking In The Success Of Bareilly Ki Barfi

A source was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "Though Kriti Sanon's Raabta didn't do anything great for her, the actress was appreciated for her work in Bareilly Ki Barfi that has turned the favour on her side."



Return Of The Villain

"Same goes with Sidharth. His last few films like Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman tanked at the box-office due to which he needed a solid hit or else his career would have gone really down. As more than his work, he was in news for his alleged relationship and breakup rumours with Alia Bhatt. Now that, he has a super hit tag with his latest film Ittefaq and doing great numbers day by day many filmmakers are said to have thought of approaching him," added the source.



A Fresh Pairing

The source further revealed, "Also, Sidharth and Sanon have not been paired as yet, few of the makers are very keen in casting them together in a film."



What Had Made Sidharth Take Up A Grey Character Back Then?

The 'Aiyaary' actor had said in an interview, "Firstly, I loved the story of the film. Secondly, Mohit Suri, the director of the film, I think he is most suited for such genre. Had this script involved a new director, I would not have gone for the film. I think Mohit was the right choice for the film. I was so excited because there was so much new to be done and explored."



What's Up With Sid & Kriti?

Sidharth's latest outing Aiyaary has hit the big screens today and he has also signed biopic on slain Kargil martyr Vikram Batra. On the other hand, Kriti is busy shooting for Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh.



Meanwhile,

Sid in a recent interview had revealed, "I am in talks for a romantic film. It's again the quintessential Hindi romance that I haven't done for a while. Nothing has been locked yet. Once it is done, I will talk about it. But I have liked it for now."

