 »   »   » Before Mahabharata, Aamir Khan To Play Spiritual Guru Osho In Shakun Batra's Next?

A Web-Series On Osho?

As per a DNA report, Shakun Batra has apparently penned a script on the life of Osho which may be made for an international streaming channel as a web series.



Aamir Khan Has Shown Interest In The Project

The daily further states that Aamir has shown interest to be a part off this project. A source told the tabloid, "Everyone knows what a great sense of script Aamir has. When he got to know about this one, it immediately piqued his interest."



An Interesting Development

The source further added, "In fact, he is said to have visited Los Angeles, USA, to meet the officials of the streaming channel. This is definitely an important development."



This Osho Project To Happen Before Aamir's Mahabharata?

Since Aamir Khan already has his ambitious 'Mahabharata' on the cards, reports suggest that he might wrap up this Osho project before that.



Psst!

Not just Aamir Khan, it also being reported that Alia Bhatt might come on board for this project too. The news report quoted a source as saying, "She, too, has loved it. It's not known whether she will be a part of the project, but she believes it's a great script." Well folks, if things work out then we might get to see Aamir and Alia sharing screen space together for the very first time. Now that's quite interesting, isn't it?



Meanwhile,

A few days ago, Aamir Khan in a Facebook live video had revealed that he would be making an important announcement on 27th March i.e today at 4 pm. Has it got to do something about a new film announcement? We are quite curious to know about it!

